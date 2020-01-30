Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints Nina Arkilahti as Head of Business Banking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nordea appoints Nina Arkilahti as Head of Business Banking

Nina Arkilahti will join Nordea as Head of Business Banking and become a member of the Group Leadership Team.

Nina Arkilahti, 52, served as Country Head of Handelsbanken Finland from 2010 to 2020. Prior to that she held several senior management roles at Handelsbanken, including the position of General Manager at Handelsbanken Germany. Nina holds a Master's in Social Sciences from the University of Turku.

- I am very pleased to announce Nina Arkilahti as our new Head of Business Banking. She has a strong track record of building and maintaining corporate customer relationships, a deep understanding of the Nordic financial sector and is a very seasoned leader. Nina Arkilahti will support us in strengthening our customer focus and vision to be a strong and personal financial partner, says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

- I am proud of the opportunity to join Nordea in its new phase. Looking at the potential of Nordea made joining an easy choice. I look forward to leading Business Banking and joining the Group Leadership Team, says Nina Arkilahti.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Nina Arkilahti will start in her position by 1 August 2020 at the latest. Until then, Ari Kaperi, Country Senior Executive for Finland, will serve as acting Head of Business Banking.

Business Banking serves around 550,000 small and mid-sized corporate customers in Nordea's four home markets.

