TOKYO, Jan 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the establishment of a new company, "Ridgelinez Limited", dedicated to offering dynamic, comprehensive guidance to customers throughout their digital transformation (DX) journeys. Ridgelinez will officially begin operations on April 1, 2020. As the vanguard for the Fujitsu Group's DX business, Ridgelinez will spearhead and further accelerate the development of new opportunities for growth in this exciting commercial frontier. With a new, more nimble business framework, the company will possess the flexibility and mobility vital to fully delivering on the promise of DX for enterprises small and large alike.A New Model to Deliver Top-Class DX InnovationAmid rapid changes in the global business environment, disruptions that transcend existing industries and business paradigms have created a need for swift and drastic change. As a transformation design firm, Ridgelinez will offer comprehensive, one-stop DX service curation for customers and society-this will range from consultation services to the implementation of advanced technologies (e.g. AI, Cloud, 5G, IoT) to maximum effect. While providing end-to-end DX support, this new venture will also promote the creation and management of innovative businesses together with its customers. Ridgelinez will always address fundamental issues from the customer's perspective, including management and business issues. Through partner alliances with a wide range of companies both in Japan and internationally, Ridgelinez will select and employ the most appropriate products and services to support its customers' DX journeys, even when this includes solutions from outside the Fujitsu Group.Competitive Measures to Attract Exceptional, Diverse TalentTo realize these ambitious goals, Ridgelinez must assemble a diverse and exceptional team, introducing new personnel and compensation systems to attract top talent. This will include a flexible human resource compensation scheme, year-round hiring for both new and existing graduates, and a freelance system. With these steps and more, the new company will offer prospective talent a progressive, comfortable work environment in which they can gather and thrive professionally. As of April 1, Mr. Toshiya Imai will to begin serving as the new President of Ridgelinez. Mr. Imai, who currently serves as a Senior Partner and Vice President of PwC Consulting LLC, brings more than thirty years of experience in the consulting industry to the table, with an emphasis on IT and manufacturing industries both in Japan and overseas. The name of the new company comes from the word "ridgeline"-the contours and crests of a mountain landscape. This name expresses an ambition to create new value by combining the creative potential of diverse personalities and talents from both inside and outside the organization to reach new heights in business and technological innovation through the power of DX.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.