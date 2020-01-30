Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Deferred Bonus Plan & Directors Share Dealings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that on 24 January 2020 the following awards over ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ("Shares") were granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name Position in Company Number of Ordinary Shares under Award Julian Treger Chief Executive Officer and Director 33,976 Kevin Flynn Chief Financial Officer and Director 16,835

As detailed in the Company's Remuneration Policy in the 2018 Annual Report, 20% of the bonus due to the Company's Executive Directors for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been satisfied through the grant of conditional awards under the Plan.

The Company also received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company.

On 27 January 2020, Mr. Dacomb acquired 10,000 Shares at a price of 174.00p per share.

On 29 January 2020, Mr. Flynn acquired 2,730 Shares at a price of 174.78p per share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Dacomb is 35,000 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 36,066 Shares, representing 0.01%, and 0.02% respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 33,976 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price Not applicable - single transaction e. Date of the transaction 24 January 2020 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of a conditional award under the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Deferred Share Bonus Plan c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,835 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price Not applicable - single transaction e. Date of the transaction 24 January 2020 f. Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Graeme Dacomb 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 174.00p 10,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 10,000 174.00p e. Date of the transaction 27 January 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

5. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 6. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 8. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 174.78p 2,730 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 2,730 174.78p e. Date of the transaction 29 January 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574597/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Deferred-Bonus-Plan-Directors-Share-Dealings