VISIATIV: Bertrand Sicot joins Visiativ as Chief Executive Officer

Lyon, 30 January 2020 - 8.00 am. The Visiativ Group share (FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Visiativ has strengthened its governance team with the appointment of Bertrand Sicot as Chief Executive Officer. Bertrand Sicot brings 30 years of experience in sales operations leadership in both domestic and international software businesses to Visiativ.

Alongside Visiativ Chairman Laurent Fiard, Bertrand Sicot will drive the Group strategy, the CATALYST 2023 strategic plan execution and help boost the Group's international expansion.

Bertrand Sicot most recently served as Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales at Dassault Systemes managing a channel of 500+ partners in 36 countries. Prior to this position, he was the CEO of SOLIDWORKS where he oversaw the growth of the brand into a comprehensive portfolio for intuitive, integrated 3D design with more than 2.5 million users.

During his career, Bertrand established, developed and grew the business in many countries in Europe, North America, South America and Asia. His experience is mainly international including a four-year residency in Boston, MA in the USA.

Aged 56, Bertrand holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Arts & Metiers ParisTech.

Visiativ Chairman Laurent Fiard said:

"We are delighted to have Bertrand Sicot on board after many years of successful cooperation with him. His experience and skills will be invaluable during this pivotal stage of the Group's transformation ushered in by the CATALYST 2023 plan. Bertrand's arrival will further strengthen Visiativ's ties with Dassault Systèmes and boost our operations abroad.

I would like to thank my colleague Christian Donzel who will hand over the reins to Bertrand. Christian will help manage the handover and will continue to provide his expertise and oversee the Group's development as a shareholder and member of the Visiativ Board of Directors."

Visiativ CEO Bertrand Sicot said:

"I would like to thank Laurent Fiard for the trust he has placed in me with this appointment. I am delighted to be joining Visiativ, a company I have known for many years, and I fully share the vision and ambitions of the new CATALYST 2023 plan. Visiativ has all the strengths it needs to become a strategic partner to help SME directors accelerate innovation and the transformation of their companies. We will do everything in our power to achieve the new plan's ambitious targets."

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2019 revenues of €203 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investment funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT

Lydia JOUVAL

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com INVESTOR CONTACT

ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr PRESS CONTACT

ACTUS

Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lpicaZdpYZuXyG1ulZWZbWJnm2ySkmmabZKcm2melMedmZ5klW5haZaXZm9inmdu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61928-visiativ_pr_bertrand-sicot_20200130_en.pdf