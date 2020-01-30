JTI Certified Global Top Employer for the 6th Consecutive Year

GENEVA, January 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JTI (Japan Tobacco International) was awarded Global Top Employer for the 6th year in a row. In addition to this prestigious recognition, the Company was certified Top Employer across all regions this year - Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America and for the first time, Latin America - in an unprecedented 63 JTI offices in 58 countries[1].

"We are very proud to have reached yet another milestone as a Global Top Employer and to welcome our Latin America colleagues on this journey," commented Howard Parks, JTI's Senior Vice President, People & Culture. "We always aim for continuous improvement and innovation in our people practices. That's how we will continue attracting and retaining the best talent and succeed in the long-term as a business."

JTI's certified offices across the globe were recognized for their best-in-class HR practices as a result of an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute. This year, the Company notably reported considerable improvements in the area of Diversity & Inclusion.

"The dedication that JTI has when it comes to creating a better working environment for its employees is inspiring. The Company has implemented its people practices on a global scale because it truly believes that employees are at the heart of what they do. Congratulations!" said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute.

The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program has certified and recognized around 1700 Top Employers in 119 countries/regions across five continents. The HR Best Practice Survey encompasses over 100 questions which cover 600 'People Development' practices across 10 topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture.

About JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 45,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

[1] Algeria, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Columbia, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Zambia.



