

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax rose to 4.21 billion Swedish kronor from 3.54 billion kronor last year. Earnings per share increased to 2.54 kronor from 2.14 kronor a year ago.



Gross profit increased 9 percent to 33.29 billion kronor from 30.59 billion last year. Gross margin edged down to 54.0 percent from 54.2 percent last year.



The group's net sales for the quarter increased 9 percent to 61.69 billion kronor from 56.41 billion kronor a year ago. In local currencies, net sales increased 5 percent.



Further, the board of directors proposed an unchanged dividend of 9.75 kronor per share for the 2018/2019 financial year, to be paid out on two occasions in 2020.



Regarding the current trading, the company said its net sales in the period from December 1, 2019 to January 28, 2020 increased by 5 percent in local currencies compared to the previous year.



In 2020, H&M Group plans to open around 200 new stores, mainly in growth markets, while at the same time consolidation will continue with around 175 planned store closures, mainly in established markets. The company expects the net addition of new stores for full-year 2020 to be around 25.



