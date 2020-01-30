

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth improved strongly in the final three months of 2019, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.3 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.3 percent.



The pace of growth was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2018, when the economy grew at the same rate.



In the first and second quarters, GDP rose 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



In the fourth quarter, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transport and storage, accommodation and catering, professional, scientific, technical, administrative and service activities had the greatest positive impact on GDP, the statistical office said.



For the year 2019, GDP rose 3.9 percent.



Detailed data for the fourth quarter and 2019 GDP is set to be released on March 2, the agency added.



