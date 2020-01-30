

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's EU measure of inflation accelerated for a third straight month in January, flash estimates from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.8 percent year-on-year following a 2.7 percent increase in December. Inflation has steadily increased after hitting a low of 1.5 percent in October.



In January 2019, the HICP inflation was 1.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP was unchanged from December, when it rose 0.5 percent. In the same month of 2019, the HICP decreased 0.1 percent.



