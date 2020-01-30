Forex and CFD online trading platform Skilling announced last week the launch of the industry's first seamless integration with Spotware's cTrader a unique feature that is internally dubbed One account. Two platforms.

The feature allows Skilling to offer its clients seamless trading across two different trading platforms inside a single Skilling account without the need to fund two different wallets or manage two trading accounts separately.

"Put simply, we wanted to give our clients a choice which trading platform to use our proprietary Skilling Trader, or a more advanced client-oriented cTrader. The issue you have with other brokers with multiple platforms is the need to fund two trading accounts separately, maintaining healthy margins across two different accounts, and also having two sets of trading activities. With this unique integration everything you do in one trading platform will also be reflected in the other. So, if you start trading gold on Skilling Trader, you will see this same position when you are using our cTrader platform. And vice versa. Goodbye two different free margins, two payment wallets and two trading accounts. With Skilling you will have one single trading account and a choice through which platform to execute your trades," André Lavold, CEO of Skilling Group, said.

This feature follows a series of innovations that Skilling has recently unveiled, including the launch of its new mobile app earlier this year.

"We have an exciting product and business development roadmap going into 2020, and both I and the team are very excited about what lies ahead," Mr. Lavold added.

Skilling is an online trading platform that offers forex and CFD trading on instruments from markets around the world. The company's vision is to unlock the potential of the world's financial markets by making trading simple and accessible to everyone in a transparent and secure environment. Forex and CFDs, including cryptos, indices, shares and commodities can all be traded on a Skilling trading platform, designed to be simple, accessible and transparent.

Skilling Ltd is an investment firm, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CIF license no. 357/18).

