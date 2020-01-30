Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Invitation to presentation of preliminary annual accounts 2019

SpareBank 1 SMN invites to attend the presentation of preliminary annual accounts for 2019.

Time: Thursday 6 February 2020 at 08:15 am CET

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentation is in Norwegian and will be held by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

Please register by 4 February by sending an email to; corporateaccess@sb1markets.no

A light breakfast will be served.

The presentation will also be made available by webcast, and the link will appear on smn.no.

SpareBank 1 SMN will publish its preliminary annual results on the website on Wednesday 5 February at 03.00 pm CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act