WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
09:11 Uhr
9,850 Euro
-0,030
-0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2020 | 09:05
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Invitation to presentation of preliminary annual accounts 2019

SpareBank 1 SMN invites to attend the presentation of preliminary annual accounts for 2019.

Time: Thursday 6 February 2020 at 08:15 am CET
Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentation is in Norwegian and will be held by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

Please register by 4 February by sending an email to; corporateaccess@sb1markets.no

A light breakfast will be served.

The presentation will also be made available by webcast, and the link will appear on smn.no.

SpareBank 1 SMN will publish its preliminary annual results on the website on Wednesday 5 February at 03.00 pm CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

