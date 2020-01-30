

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) reported Thursday that first-half profit attributable to parent company's shareholders dropped 6 percent to 1.87 billion pounds from last year's 1.98 billion pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 79.2 pence, down 2.1 percent from last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 80.2 pence, compared to 77 pence a year ago.



Reported operating profit of 2.4 billion pounds increased 0.5 percent, driven by organic growth.



Net sales increased 4.2 percent to 7.2 billion pounds from 6.91 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend increased 5 percent to 27.41 pence per share.



Looking ahead for the full year, the company now expects organic net sales growth to be towards the lower end of 4 percent to 6 percent mid-term guidance range.



The company previously expected fiscal 2020 organic net sales growth to be toward the mid-point of the 4 percent to 6 percent range.



The company continues to expect organic operating profit to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales.



