TOKYO, Jan 30, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the year of 2019 as well as for the month of December 2019.World Production- Record high for calendar year and the month of December: China- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 2 years.- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 8 years.Sales in the Japanese market- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 3 years.- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 3 years.- Sales result of major vehicles: FREED 85,585units (9th best selling car among new vehicle registrations: excluding mini-vehicles) / N-BOX 253,502units (1st best selling car among mini-vehicles: under 660cc)Exports from Japan- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 2 years.For the full report, visit: https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2020/c200130eng.htmlAbout HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: Honda