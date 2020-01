BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales growth remained stable in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, grew 4.0 percent year-on-year in December. In November, sales rose 4 percent.



Stores selling manufactured goods grew 6.0 percent annually in December. The biggest gain of 11 percent was logged in other specialized stores.



Grocery sales grew 5 percent, while sales of automotive fuel decreased 4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 12.0 percent in December, boosted by Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales.



On an average, retail sales increased 4 percent in 2019 compared to the last year.



