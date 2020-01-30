

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) on Thursday reported that its statutory profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2019 fell to 9.9 million pounds from 61.6 million pounds in the prior year.



Statutory earnings per share were 10.2 pence, down sharply from 71.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax declined to 14.3 million pounds from 59.6 million pounds in the year-ago period, primarily due to the lower revenue. Last year's first half benefited from a 5.3 million pounds currency gain, primarily in respect of intra-group balances, compared with a loss of 2.0 million pounds in the first half of this year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 15.1 pence, compared to 69.3 pence last year.



First-half revenue declined 13 percent to 259.4 million pounds from 296.7 million pounds last year.



Renishaw's board has approved an interim dividend of 14.0 pence net per share that will be paid on 6 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 March 2020. The company noted that all directors have waived their rights to the interim dividend which results in the cost of the dividend being 4.8 million pounds, compared to 10.2 million pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects trading conditions to remain challenging through the remainder of this financial year driven by the global macroeconomic environment.



At this stage, Renishaw expects full-year revenue in a range of 530 million pounds to 560 million pounds, adjusted profit before tax in a range of 50 million pounds to 70 million pounds, and statutory profit before tax in a range of 38 million pounds to 58 million pounds.



The company noted that profits in the second half of the year expected to benefit from an increase in revenue, reduced operating costs, and a favorable currency impact from forward contracts compared to the first half year.



