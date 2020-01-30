

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), a provider of facilities management and professional services, reported Thursday that its total nine-month revenue growth, including the acquisition of VSG, was about 6 percent, while organic growth was flat overall.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company projects organic revenue growth to be flat.



Further for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, the company projects earnings to be in line with previous guidance.



In its trading update for the nine-month period from April 1 to December 31, the company noted that nine-month revenue growth was driven by good growth in Business Services and Specialist Services Divisions.



Organic revenue reflected reduced discretionary spend in Technical Services Division and the planned rationalisation of the company's footprint in Continental Europe.



