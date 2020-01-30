Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864585 ISIN: GB0004657408 Ticker-Symbol: MZ4 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:05 Uhr
1,493 Euro
-0,024
-1,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MITIE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITIE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,530
1,616
10:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITIE
MITIE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITIE GROUP PLC1,493-1,58 %