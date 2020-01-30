Researchers from Hungary have analyzed the thermal behavior of different kind of PV modules via thermography and claim to have showed that theoretical models are insufficient to measure the maximum, minimum, and average temperatures of the panels. According to their analysis, glass-glass modules without frame showed the highest temperatures, while the lowest temperatues were measured for polycrystalline glass-backsheet panels with frame.Researchers from Hungary's Szent István University have conducted an analysis of the thermal behavior of PV modules under outdoor operating conditions through ...

