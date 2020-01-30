

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported that its total assets under management or AUM for the three months ended 31 December 2019 increased 4% to 42.6 billion euros from the prior quarter ended 30 September 2019.



The company closed the third vintage of its strategic equity strategy in January at 2.0 billion euros of third party commitments, with 0.4 billion euros raised in the quarter.



Third party fee earning AUM 5% higher at 34.6 billion euros, compared to 30 September 2019.



The company expects level of performance fees, in absolute terms, to grow. That said, as third party management fees are also expected to continue to grow, based on current product mix, performance fees as a percentage of total third party fees are expected to represent 10-15% of total third party fees.



