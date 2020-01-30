

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate continued to remain stable in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December, the same as seen in November. The jobless rate has remained at this level since February 2019.



The gross unemployment fell to 104,300 in December from 104,400 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.8 percent in December, same as in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 155,000 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX