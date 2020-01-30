

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported gold production of 148,387 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine for the fourth-quarter ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 8% from the prior year.



Gross revenue was US$204.1 million in the fourth-quarter, generated from 137,065 ounces in gold sales at an average realised price of US$1,487 per ounce.



2019 production was 480,529 ounces, 2% below the guidance of 490,000 ounces but a 2% improvement on 2018.



It is expected that gold production for 2020 to be in the range of 510,000-540,000 ounces.



