KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Although we expected strong growth in H219, FY19 revenue of €326m, reflecting 30% overall growth and 15% organic growth, represents a sparkling performance. EBITDA and PBT were ahead of forecast at €49.5m and €41.0m, respectively. Given the higher revenue base, we are revising our FY20 revenue estimate up by 4%, but prudently holding operating profit and PBT at previous levels as margins normalise through FY20. We retain our view that Keywords remains strongly positioned as the only games service provider at a global scale. The company's P/E rating (25.0x FY20e) reflects its leading market position, track record and potential, and should fall further as Keywords continues its buy-and-build strategy.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...