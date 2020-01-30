Global Experience Agency Isobar has launched 'Isobar Good', a purpose-led initiative that uses Isobar's skills, expertise, and methodology to drive measurable social impact for brands, businesses, and not-for-profit organisations (NFPs). The initiative will be lead by Kara Prosser, Global Director, Isobar Good, who will be based in London to drive business growth and support the roll out of Isobar Good.

Isobar Good's ambition is to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by working with businesses and brands to drive change. The initiative is in response to a demand for more purposeful work from consumers and clients. The outcomes of Isobar Good projects will align with Isobar's existing Marketing, Experience Commerce and Products Services offerings and will be supported by design methodologies and measurement frameworks specific to achieving social impact. It uses skills and capabilities from across Isobar's 85 locations in 45 markets.

Isobar Global CEO, Jean Lin said, "The potential of technology combined with creativity to address society's greatest challenges is huge but we need to make the commitment to make tangible change happen. As an industry, we are the designers, creators and architects of digital experiences and through using our skills we have the opportunity to make a difference for society."

The UN SDGs highlight global challenges we face as a society and lay out key targets to be achieved by 2030, across 17 areas that will transform our world, and all Isobar Good projects will align with one of the targets. The SDGs provide the blueprint for Isobar to achieve a better and more sustainable future through Isobar Good.

Isobar Good has an accompanying methodology and working principles to get to the root cause of the problem and drive change. This way of working is suited to complex challenges, vulnerable communities and multiple stakeholders. It educates and builds capability, ensures world class ethics and principles, and provides a resilience framework.

Isobar Good will roll out to Isobar's offices with initial mobilisations in Denmark, Belgium and India and more to follow in 2020. Isobar Australia was the test-bed for the initiative with Isobar Good growing organically over the past 3 years with corporate and NFP clients, doubling revenue in the past 2 years. The team in Australia has already delivered transformative pieces of work with Monash Health, The Australian Red Cross Blood Bank, The Climate Reality Project, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Camp Quality, and The Good Samaritan Inn.

Examples of transformation include; creating a program to help chronically ill teenagers transition from peadiatric care to adult care, designing the experience for a plasma donor centre and transforming the way Australians access child care benefits to get more women back into the workforce. The team also launched a chatbot to educate tourists about the world's largest coral reef, improved the experience of women and children fleeing violence at a family violence shelter, launched 'The New Normal' an app that helps families navigate their new normal after cancer treatment and changed the way people learn about indigenous culture through an immersive 360 VR experience called 'Carriberre'.

Kara Prosser, Global Director of Isobar Good said, "Social Impact is an urgent need for the c-suite: consumer expectations around transparency have thrown the spotlight on where businesses can contribute to making change happen."

