Alma, A Sisram Medical Company, Launches Breakthrough ClearSkin PRO: Doubling the Power of Previous Solutions, Providing Visibly Younger Looking Skin

NURNBERG, Germany, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, today announced launch of ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions, resulting in visibly younger looking skin.

Unveiled during the IMCAS World Congress in Paris, ClearSkin PRO delivers up to 3000 mJ of non-ablative laser energy per pulse - double the power of existing treatments, to provide proven and remarkable skin rejuvenation results . ClearSkin PRO's unique features include zero downtime, year-round treatments and superior procedure safety for all skin types.

ClearSkin PRO utilizes a non-ablative Er:Glass 1540nm laser with simultaneous contact cooling to create columns of coagulation, promote new dermis synthesis and regenerate the extra cellular matrix while leaving the epidermis intact and maintaining a high level of safety.

Launched together with a new Harmony XL PRO Special Edition, the combination of the two - the long-proven, renewed best-seller multiplatform and the innovative applicator, opens a new era for skin rejuvenation treatments, combining the strongest thermal effect with an already clinically proven array of applicators for holistic treatment approach.

"ClearSkin PRO is a significant evolutionary development, offering enhanced clinical capabilities on top of existing solutions, adding real value to practitioners' clinical portfolio" said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

"ClearSkin PRO definitely offers something unique. Its high level of energy enables much more powerful treatments, and the results are clearly apparent. This is a significant development which adds real value to my clinic, and exceedingly better results for my patients," said Dr. Pablo Naranjo, medical director of Elite laser clinic Madrid, Spain.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

https://youtu.be/ebvSfLMPlTI

For media inquiries, please contact:

ICR Inc.

Edmond Lococo

Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510

E-mail: Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com