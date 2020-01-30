Fidelity Special Values Plc - Appointment of Co-Portfolio Manager

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Co-Portfolio Manager

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") can today announce, as part of an ongoing programme by Fidelity International to introduce Co-Portfolio Managers, that Jonathan Winton has been appointed as the Company's Co-Portfolio Manager alongside Alex Wright. This will take effect from 3 February 2020. Alex Wright remains the Lead Portfolio Manager and accountable for portfolio construction of the Company.

Mr Winton joined Fidelity as an analyst in 2005. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager of Fidelity UK Smaller Companies Fund and has worked alongside Alex Wright in the Fidelity UK equities team since 2013.

The introduction of Jonathan Winton is a logical step given his long-term relationship with Alex Wright and their similar contrarian stock-picking investment approach. It will not result in any changes in terms of investment philosophy, investment process, portfolio characteristics and holdings.

Alex Wright, Portfolio Manager, Fidelity Special Values PLC, comments:

"I've worked closely with Jonathan for a number of years. We share a contrarian mindset and regularly exchange and debate investment ideas. I'm pleased to have such an experienced long-standing member of our UK equity team support me once again."

For further details, contact:

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320