Dolfin, an independent and agile wealth management platform, provides Geneva-based family office Altaira Wealth Management with custody, execution and investment advisory, showcasing the strength in its family office offering.

Altaira relies on Dolfin to deliver consolidated reporting for each client, even when across multiple custody accounts. By using Dolfin's independent trading desk, Altaira is able to offer well-priced, and highly efficient execution on its investment ideas.

Altaira's investment strategy is also a collaborative effort with Dolfin, which provides regular research and ideas to the Altaira investment team.

Nick McCall, Dolfin's Head of Wealth Management, says: "By digitising some of the onboarding process, then combining custody and execution with wealth management, we really control the process from start to finish. Overall, it means family offices who work with us like Altaira and we treat them very much as if they were part of Dolfin can provide a much better experience to their own clients."

Anthony Acampora, CEO, Altaira Wealth Management, adds: "We are extremely excited about the Dolfin collaboration as their full-service approach makes them a true partner. Another aspect that attracted us to Dolfin was its technology platform and how easily it integrated with our business."

