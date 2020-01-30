American Video Teleconferencing Corp. Acquires WYSH Investments LLC and Announces Change of Officers and Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / American Video Teleconferencing Corp. ("the Company") (OTCPINK:AVOT), today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire WYSH Investments LLC, a real estate company. This transaction reflects the Company's strategy and its conviction in the real estate marketplace. Details will be the subject of future announcements.

Further, the Company announces the appointment of four new members to its Board and five new members to its Management team.

Joining the Board are Willy A. Saint-Hilaire, Marvin Saint-Hilaire, Joan Saint-Hilaire, and Brett Matus, increasing its board members from three to seven.

Willy A. Saint-Hilaire has been appointed to President/Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Brian D. Colvin, who has been appointed to the position of Vice President.

Willy A. Saint-Hilaire is a former E-5 Sergeant of the United States Marine Corp. and real estate business entrepreneur. He earned his Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Everest University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the College of Southern Nevada and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Marvin Saint-Hilaire has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Theresa Kitt, who has been appointed to the position of Secretary.

Marvin Saint-Hilaire has diverse business experience ranging from operations to finance. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Accounting from the Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago (UTESA) in the Dominican Republic and is presently pursuing a degree in Electronics Engineering.

Joan Saint-Hilaire has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Joan Saint-Hilaire has diverse operations experience including compliance with legal requirements, environment and codes in the real estate market. He earned an Associates of Applied Science Pharmacy Technology from ASA College, New York, New York.

Brett Matus has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President of Development.

Brett Matus has over 30 years of experience in managing properties. He received his Property Management Diploma from George Brown College in Canada.

Vinoth Sambandam has been appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

Vinoth Sambandam has over ten years of technical (IT) experience and is the founder of Webpistol, a reputable web development company in India. He earned his Bachelor Degree in Information Technology from Dhanalakshmi College of Engineering in Chennai, India.

The Company has changed its corporate strategy from one of an international e-commerce web portal to a diverse real estate marketplace endeavor.

