

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell sharply on Thursday after preliminary figures suggested that cases of the mysterious new coronavirus in mainland China now outnumbered the infections that China saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003.



Meanwhile, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates, investors now look forward to the Bank of England's rate decision and the release of the U.S. Commerce Department's preliminary reading on fourth quarter GDP for directional cues.



The Bank of England announces the outcome and release the minutes of the meeting and quarterly Monetary Policy Report at 7.00 am ET. At 7.30 am, Carney speaks at the press conference.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6 percent to 417.08 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX shed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent.



Oil & gas company Royal Dutch Shell lost 3.2 percent after its quarterly profit missed analyst estimates.



Gold miner Centamin jumped 4.5 percent. The company reported gold production of 148,387 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine for the fourth-quarter ended 31 December 2019, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year.



Unilever advanced 1.7 percent after saying it would carry out a strategic view of its global tea business.



Private equity group 3i Infrastructure rose 1.6 percent as it reported a rise in net assets in its fiscal third quarter.



Telecom company BT Group slumped 5.8 percent after its profit before tax for the nine months to 31 December 2019 declined to 1.91 billion pounds from last year's 2.09 billion pounds.



Sanofi shares fell over 1 percent. The company said that Olipudase alfa showed positive results in two clinical trials in the treatment of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency in adult and pediatric patients.



German lender Deutsche Bank rose more than 1 percent despite posting its fourth annual loss in five years.



Volvo Group soared 7.5 percent. The Swedish auto maker reported that its fourth-quarter income climbed to 6.83 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.66 billion kronor.



Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB climbed 9 percent after its fourth-quarter profit after tax rose to 4.21 billion Swedish kronor from 3.54 billion kronor last year.



In economic releases, Germany's unemployment declined unexpectedly in January, the Federal Employment Agency reported.



The number of people out of work decreased by 2,000 from the previous month, confounding expectations for an increase of 5,000 in January. Unemployment totaled 2.277 million.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at a near record low 5 percent in the month, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX