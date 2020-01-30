Groupe SEB and its subsidiary SUPOR are fully mobilized to implement appropriate measures

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) has 7 factories in China, out of which only one is located in Wuhan Hubei Province.

Like every year, due to Chinese New Year, all Groupe SEB premises are currently closed, and all our employees are on vacation.

Taking into account the exceptional circumstances and as per Chinese Authorities request, our factories will extend vacation closure by an extra week, from February 3rd to February 10th. Our Wuhan factory will remain closed until new notice from Authorities.

For offices, reopening is forecasted on February 3rd with remote home working for most employees until February 10th

In addition, Groupe SEB issued a travel ban since last week to China and from China and has currently no expatriates nor employees travelling to China.

SUPOR, in China, has established an employee caring and health status reporting system.

So far, none of our employees has been reported sick.

In parallel, Groupe SEB is fully mobilized to also implement appropriate measures to take care of its employees wherever they are, in total cooperation with Authorities.

Next key dates February 27 | before market opens 2019 sales and results April 27 | after market closes Q1 2020 sales and financial data May 19 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005355/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth

Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

com@groupeseb.com

Phone: . 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70