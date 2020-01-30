The "Hot Drinks in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Improved consumer confidence due to growth in disposable income of the population in 2019 enhanced, among others, consumption of hot drinks. Coupled with intensive promotional activities and new product development, this ensured modest growth in both retail and foodservice, with coffee being the primary growth driver. Active development of foodservice in 2019 is an additional factor improving consumer awareness of hot drinks and stimulating consumption.

The author's Hot Drinks in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Hot Drinks in Ukraine

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

Improved Disposable Income Enhances Consumption

Promotional Activities and New Product Development Drive Growth

International Players Lead Thanks To Extensive Product Portfolios and Financial Sustainability

New Product Development Meets Consumers' Interest for Novelty

Modest Growth Expected in Line With Rising Disposable Income

Market Data

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Fresh Coffee Drives Category Growth

High Price Constrains Growth of Fresh Coffee Pods

New Product Development in Coffee Mixes Aiming To Match Foodservice- Type Experience

Active Promotion in Coffee Undermines Brand Loyalty

Expensive Brands Sell Via Promotions To Educate Consumers About Good Taste in Coffee

Jacobs Makes Effort To Revive Instant Coffee

Fruit/herbal Tea Shows Greatest Dynamism, Driven by New Product Development

On-trade Consumption Is Underdeveloped Due To Cultural Habits

Small Packs Help To Release Immediate Financial Pressure

Unilever Ukraine Tov Leads With Broad Product Portfolio and Wide Presence in Retail

Large Producers Expand Product Lines To Address Consumers' Curiosity

Early Offers of Organic Products Appear in Tea

Other Hot Drinks Posts Growth in 2019

Health and Wellness Trend Drives Growth in Other Plant-based Hot Drinks

Chocolate-based Flavoured Powder Drinks To See Slowdown in Growth Due To Decreasing Birth Rate

Galca Ltd Leads Plant-based Other Hot Drinks by Offering Extensive Product Line

Chocolate-based Flavoured Hot Drinks Sees Entrance of New Player

Plant-based Other Hot Drinks Allows Space for New Entrants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wo4a6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005357/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900