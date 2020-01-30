The "Hot Drinks in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Improved consumer confidence due to growth in disposable income of the population in 2019 enhanced, among others, consumption of hot drinks. Coupled with intensive promotional activities and new product development, this ensured modest growth in both retail and foodservice, with coffee being the primary growth driver. Active development of foodservice in 2019 is an additional factor improving consumer awareness of hot drinks and stimulating consumption.
The author's Hot Drinks in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Hot Drinks in Ukraine
List of Contents and Tables
- Executive Summary
- Improved Disposable Income Enhances Consumption
- Promotional Activities and New Product Development Drive Growth
- International Players Lead Thanks To Extensive Product Portfolios and Financial Sustainability
- New Product Development Meets Consumers' Interest for Novelty
- Modest Growth Expected in Line With Rising Disposable Income
- Market Data
- Sources
- Summary 1 Research Sources
- Fresh Coffee Drives Category Growth
- High Price Constrains Growth of Fresh Coffee Pods
- New Product Development in Coffee Mixes Aiming To Match Foodservice- Type Experience
- Active Promotion in Coffee Undermines Brand Loyalty
- Expensive Brands Sell Via Promotions To Educate Consumers About Good Taste in Coffee
- Jacobs Makes Effort To Revive Instant Coffee
- Fruit/herbal Tea Shows Greatest Dynamism, Driven by New Product Development
- On-trade Consumption Is Underdeveloped Due To Cultural Habits
- Small Packs Help To Release Immediate Financial Pressure
- Unilever Ukraine Tov Leads With Broad Product Portfolio and Wide Presence in Retail
- Large Producers Expand Product Lines To Address Consumers' Curiosity
- Early Offers of Organic Products Appear in Tea
- Other Hot Drinks Posts Growth in 2019
- Health and Wellness Trend Drives Growth in Other Plant-based Hot Drinks
- Chocolate-based Flavoured Powder Drinks To See Slowdown in Growth Due To Decreasing Birth Rate
- Galca Ltd Leads Plant-based Other Hot Drinks by Offering Extensive Product Line
- Chocolate-based Flavoured Hot Drinks Sees Entrance of New Player
- Plant-based Other Hot Drinks Allows Space for New Entrants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wo4a6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200130005357/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900