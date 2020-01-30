

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurozone jobless rate for December and economic confidence index for January are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to 102 in January from 101.5 in December.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1017 against the greenback, 119.98 against the yen, 1.0700 against the franc and 0.8471 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



