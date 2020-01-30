Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Tradegate
28.01.20
21:06 Uhr
0,906 Euro
+0,021
+2,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,874
0,886
11:49
0,877
0,889
11:43
PR Newswire
30.01.2020 | 11:28
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway +47 2100 2610
USA +1 323-794-2423

Confirmation code: 6325749
Title: Akastor Q4 2019

Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200213_3/

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer (effective from 1st March 2020)
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-2019,c3023511

AKASTOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire