Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14X09 ISIN: CA25039N4084 Ticker-Symbol: QXR2 
Stuttgart
30.01.20
11:25 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,001
+1,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,086
0,104
12:27
0,082
0,110
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DESERT GOLD VENTURES
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC0,089+1,14 %