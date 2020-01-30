Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.36p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16