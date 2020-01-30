Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020
PR Newswire
30.01.2020 | 12:16
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 29

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 29-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             1999.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           2012.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             1960.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           1973.58p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
