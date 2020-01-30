Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 29-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1999.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 2012.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1960.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 1973.58p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563