SThree (STEM) SThree: Transfer of shares held in Treasury 30-Jan-2020 / 10:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 January 2020 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that today, it transferred 19,943 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for minority interest transfers to an individual. Following this transfer the Company holds 49,773 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 132,824,842 Ordinary Shares. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TRS TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 43601 EQS News ID: 964189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2020 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)