

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $176 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $5.20 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.70 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $5.20 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.74



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

