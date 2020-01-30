Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 29-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 691.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 710.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 682.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 701.23p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808