NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 29 January 2020 were: 676.00p Capital only 683.41p Including current year income 676.00p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 683.41p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 29th January 2020, the Company has 78,583,941 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,946,385 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.