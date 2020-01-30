The classroom management systems market is expected to grow by USD 8.82 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The primary objective of any classroom management system is to facilitate collaborative learning for students. The concept of collaborative learning is gaining popularity in the education market as it allows students to learn tasks and activities in small groups. This concept permits teachers and educators to provide interactive sessions by engaging students in the learning process through discussions, videos, audios, and other tools such as classroom collaboration management system (CCMS). Classroom management systems permit teachers to monitor and overview students' activities. Using these systems, the teachers can collaborate their devices with those of the students. This will allow teachers to monitor students' activities and take corrective actions such as screen blocking, screen blackouts, and locking the devices of the students as and when required.

As per Technavio, the growing government initiatives in digital learning techniques will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Classroom Management Systems Market: Growing Government Initiatives in Digital Learning Techniques

Owing to the numerous benefits and the increased applicability of classroom management systems in the education sector, governments across the world are taking strategic initiatives towards mainstreaming these systems in education. Developing countries such as APAC and MEA are concentrating on digitizing education through the deployment of education software solutions. Classroom management systems are essential for successful collaborative learning, and they also generate significant interest among students. These systems also allow teachers and educators to monitor the performance and activities of the students. All these benefits are expected to encourage the adoption of classroom management systems leading to market growth.

"Increased number of virtual schools, rising interest in personalized learning, adoption of gamification, and adoption of cloud-based management tools are few other factors anticipated to drive the classroom management systems market growth during the forecast period," according to a research analyst at Technavio.

Classroom Management Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the classroom management systems market by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (higher education and K-12), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

North America region led the classroom management systems market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The rising adoption of cloud-based management tools in the US will drive the region to contribute to the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

