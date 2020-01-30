Scientists at the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin have taken back the world efficiency record for a perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell, achieving 29.15% with a device measuring 1cm². The record has been confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE, and according to HZB, this means that the 30% efficiency mark is within reach.A group of scientists at the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has produced a perovskite/silicon tandem cell measured at 29.15% efficiency, a new world record for the technology. HZB previously held the efficiency record for PS/Si tandem cell efficiency at 25.5%, before UK/Germany based startup Oxford ...

