Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855009 ISIN: US98389B1008 Ticker-Symbol: NRN 
Tradegate
30.01.20
12:30 Uhr
60,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,50
61,00
13:51
60,50
61,00
13:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XCEL ENERGY
XCEL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XCEL ENERGY INC60,50-1,63 %