WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $292 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $2.80 billion from $2.88 billion last year.
Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $292 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.
