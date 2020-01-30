

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) initiated its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full year 2020, in line with analysts' expectations.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share on sales growth between flat and 4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.48 per share on sales growth of 2.0 percent to $8.53 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



