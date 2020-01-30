

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $6.11 billion from $5.64 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $6.11 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de