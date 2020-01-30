Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JZBJ ISIN: US0952291005 Ticker-Symbol: 3EV 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:08 Uhr
20,400 Euro
-0,600
-2,86 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUCORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUCORA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,400
20,600
13:41
20,400
20,600
13:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUCORA
BLUCORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUCORA INC20,400-2,86 %