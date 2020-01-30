

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) has named Chris Walters as next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Walters has been a member of Board since 2014. He will retain his position on the Board but will step down as Chair of the Compensation Committee.



Most recently, Walters served as a senior partner at Activate, a consulting firm. Prior to this, Walters was Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Digital Media, Inc., a technology services company. Walters is also a member of the Atlanta Board of Directors for Year Up.



