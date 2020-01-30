Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2020 | 12:52
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, January 30

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

28,417UK Equity Shares
278,481Global Equity Income Shares
252,317Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
1,008,833Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.876109 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.274797 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.790391 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.141410 UK Equity Shares, 1.455066 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.043570 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.784439 UK Equity Shares, 0.687254 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.404452 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.558537 UK Equity Shares, 0.489340 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.712022 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 3 February 2020, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 23 January 2020.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 3 February 2020 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 December 2019 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

+279,137UK Equity Shares
+403,391Global Equity Income Shares
-225,335Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
-1,007,652Managed Liquidity Shares
+596,001Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

32,428,602UK Equity Shares
30,304,234Global Equity Income Shares
5,272,582Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
2,559,814Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

307,554UK Equity Shares
681,872Global Equity Income Shares
26,982Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
1,181Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 February 2020. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 17 February 2020.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion dates for 2020 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion DateDate by which elections for conversion must be received
1 May 202021 April 2020
3 August 202024 July 2020
2 November 202023 October 2020

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

30 January 2020

Contact: Paul Griggs 020 3753 1000

© 2020 PR Newswire