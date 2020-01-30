Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Conversion of Securities

This announcement was released a few minutes ago with the incorrect company

header. This announcement is unchanged in all respects except that it is now

released under the correct company header, being Invesco Perpetual Select Trust

plc. The previous release under the incorrect header of Perpetual Income and

Growth Investment Trust plc should be ignored.



INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

28,417 UK Equity Shares 278,481 Global Equity Income Shares 252,317 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,008,833 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.876109 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.274797 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.790391 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.141410 UK Equity Shares, 1.455066 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.043570 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.784439 UK Equity Shares, 0.687254 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.404452 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.558537 UK Equity Shares, 0.489340 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.712022 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 3 February 2020, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 23 January 2020.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 3 February 2020 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 12 December 2019 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

+279,137 UK Equity Shares +403,391 Global Equity Income Shares -225,335 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -1,007,652 Managed Liquidity Shares +596,001 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

32,428,602 UK Equity Shares 30,304,234 Global Equity Income Shares 5,272,582 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 2,559,814 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

307,554 UK Equity Shares 681,872 Global Equity Income Shares 26,982 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,181 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 February 2020. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 17 February 2020.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion dates for 2020 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 May 2020 21 April 2020 3 August 2020 24 July 2020 2 November 2020 23 October 2020

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

30 January 2020

Contact: Paul Griggs 020 3753 1000