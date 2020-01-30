

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $6.70 to $6.80. The company now anticipates 2020 revenue between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion, revised from prior guidance of $23.6 billion to $24.1 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.76 on revenue of $23.82 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share increased 31 percent year-on-year, to $1.73. Worldwide revenue was $6.114 billion, an increase of 8 percent from last year. The company said the increase in revenue was driven by a 10 percent increase due to volume, partially offset by a 1 percent decrease due to lower realized prices.



