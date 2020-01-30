

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased for the fifth month in a row in January, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.0 percent increase in December.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 1.6 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in January, after a 0.1 perent rise in the previous month.



Winter sales are ongoing and prices of clothing and footwear decreased by 10.9 percent and prices of furniture and furnishings, and owner occupied housing fell by 6.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



