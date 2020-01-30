

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) announced that baricitinib met the primary endpoint in an investigational Phase 3 placebo-controlled study in the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The safety profile was consistent with the known safety findings of baricitinib in atopic dermatitis.



Lilly recently submitted baricitinib for regulatory review in Europe as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and plans to submit for approval in the U.S. and Japan in 2020.



