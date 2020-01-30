PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 4Q and FY2019 operating results 30-Jan-2020 / 12:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro Group announces 4Q and FY2019 operating results January 30, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MICEX-RTS, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces operating results for the 4th quarter and full year ended December 31 2019, of the parent company and subsidiaries of RusHydro Group reflected in consolidated financial statements. Key highlights of 2019 - 142,840 GWh - total electricity production (-1.0% y-o-y) including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant1. - Solid results on the back of increased inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade in 2H and to the reservoirs of HPPs in the Far East throughout the year aided by new capacity commissioning and modernization of existing facilities, increase in electricity consumption by 3.3% in the Far East. - 6 hydropower plants have set new all-time high annual record outputs: Boguchanskaya HPP (16,104 GWh), Bureyskaya HPP (7,341 GWh), Votkinskaya HPP (3,642 GWh), Kamskaya HPP (2,732 GWh), Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP (614 GWh) and Kubanskaya PSHPP (14.8 GWh). - 94,525 GWh - electricity output from hydro and pumped storage plants (-4.0% y-o-y). - 31,779 GWh - electricity output from thermal power plants (+0 .1% y-o-y). - 433 GWh - electricity output from alternative renewable energy facilities (+0.5% y-o-y). - 29,771 thousand Gcal - heat output from thermal power plants (+0.4% y-o-y) driven by lower air temperatures in most Far Eastern Federal District's regions. - 39,683.3 MW - total installed electric capacity of RusHydro Group incl. Boguchanskaya HPP as of December 31, 2019 (+297.2 MW to 2018 following commissioning of Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2, decommissioning of Sakhalinskaya GRES and partial decommissioning of Yakutskaya GRES as well as capacity uprate following rehabilitation & modernization of equipment). - 19,021.4 GCal/h - total heat output capacity of the Group as of December 31, 2019 (+98 Gcal to 2018). - 19,490 GWh - sales by Group's electricity retail companies in 2019 (-3.9% y-o-y). - 630 MW - capacity connected to RusHydro Group's grids in the Far East (+8.2% y-o-y). - 16,104 GWh - electricity output from the Boguchanskaya HPP (+18.3% y-o-y)1. Key highlights of 4Q 2019 and hydrological situation - 26,003 GWh - electricity output from hydro and pumped storage plants (+18.8% to 4Q'19). - 9,029 GWh - electricity output from thermal power plants (no change to 4Q'19). - 121 GWh - electricity output from alternative renewable energy facilities (+4.0% to 4Q'19). - As of January 1, 2020, water storage at reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade is 33% above the average level; at the reservoirs of the Far East and in the South of Russia - slightly above the normal level; at the reservoirs of Siberia - at the normal level. - In the first quarter of 2020, water inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade are expected to be 1.3-1.6x the normal level; to the reservoirs of Siberia - at the normal level or slightly above it. Installed electric capacity of RusHydro Group RusHydro Group's installed electric capacity increased following commissioning of Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP (320 MW) and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 (120 MW) in the Far East, decommissioning of Sakhalinskaya GRES (84 MW), partial decommissioning of Yakutskaya GRES (127 MW) and capacity uprate following rehabilitation & modernization (63 MW) and installation of solar panels at Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP (1.3 MW). MW Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Center of Russia HPPs /PSPPs 11,782.4 11,730.1 S. of Russia and N. Caucasus 2,946.0 2,946.0 Siberia 7,211.0 7,201.0 Total for price zones of Russia 21,939.4 21,877.0 HPPs of the Far East 5 597.6 5 277.6 RAO ES East 8 505.9 8 590.8 Geothermal PPs, RES 82.5 82.2 Total for non-price and isolated zones 14 186.0 13 950.6 of Russia HPPs in Armenia 561.4 561.4 TOTAL 37 030.6 36 389.1 incl. by HPPs, PSPPs2 28 443.9 27 716.1 incl. by TPPs and other 8 505.9 8 590.8 incl. by geothermal, RES 82.5 82.2 Boguchanskaya HPP 2 997.0 2 997.0 TOTAL (incl. Boguchanskaya HPP) 39 683.3 39 386.1 Installed heat capacity of RusHydro Group RusHydro Group's installed heat capacity increased following commissioning of peaking boiler plant at Yakutskaya GRES (300 Gcal/h). GCal/h Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 JSC DGK, incl. 12,813.4 12,813.4 Primorye power system 2,755.0 2,755.0 Khabarovsk power system 7,429.7 7,429.7 Amur power system 1,243.7 1,243.7 South-Yakutia power district 1,385.0 1,385.0 JSC RAO ES East (CHP Vostochnaya) 432.6 432.6 JSC DGK and JSC RAO ES East 13,246.1 13,246.1 Yakutsk power system, incl. 2,545.8 2,460.4 PJSC Yakutskenergo3 1,726.2 1,613.2 JSC Sakhaenergo 84.9 84.9 JSC Teploenergoservice 734.7 762.3 Kamchatka power system, incl. 1,273.4 1,244.3 PJSC Kamchatskenergo 1,226.3 1,201.4 JSC KSEN 47.1 42.9 Magadan power system (PJSC 773.3 773.3 Magadanenergo) Chukotka AO power system (JSC 399.3 399.3 Chukotenergo) Sakhalin power system (PJSC 783.5 800.7 Sakhalinenergo) Total isolated and other power systems 5,775.3 5,677.3 TOTAL 19,021.4 18,923.4 Electricity generation by the plants of RusHydro Group GWh 4Q'19 4Q'18 chg, % 2019 2018 Chg, % Center of Russia 13,002 8,854 46.8% 42,534 44,682 -4.8% S. of Russia and N. 1,030 1,345 -23.4% 6,528 7,447 -12.3% Caucasus Siberia 6,653 7,305 -8.9% 27,131 29,544 -8.2% Total for the price 20,685 17,504 18.2% 76,193 81,673 -6.7% zones Far East (HPP, 4,681 3,567 31.9% 15,757 14,085 11.2% geothermal) RAO ES East Subgroup 9,752 9,914 -1.6% 34,362 34,464 -0.3% Armenia 35 44 -22.2% 424 412 2.9% TOTAL 35,153 31,030 13.3% 126,737 130,686 -3.0% incl. by HPPs, 26,003 21,882 18.8% 94,525 98,502 -4.0% PSPPs2 incl. by TPPs 9,029 9,030 0.0% 31,779 31,752 0.1% Incl. by alt. 121 117 4.0% 433 431 0.5% renewables (geothermal, solar, wind) Boguchanskaya HPP1 4,318 3,324 29.9% 16,104 13,610 18.3% The underlying factors of the production change in 2019 were: ? water inflows to the reservoirs of HPPs on the Volga-Kama cascade and Far East above the normal level; ? warm climate conditions and heavy rainfall in October-November resulted in water inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade 2x above the normal level; ? water inflows to the reservoirs in Siberia at the long-run average; ? decrease electricity generation by thermal power plants in the Far East on the back of increased production of HPPs in UES of East by 10.2% as well electricity consumption growth in the Far Eastern Federal District by 3.3%; ? decrease of electricity sales to UES of Siberia and China by 99.1 GWh (-2.7%). Center of Russia In the beginning of 2019, hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade were operating under the winter period regime of pre-flooding reservoir drawdown. The water reserves of the cascade's reservoirs are higher by 17% and by 28% as compared to the normal level and last year, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, inflow to most of the reservoirs on Volga and Kama was close to the normal level. Total water inflow to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade reached 24.9 km3 (normal level - 21.3 km3). In the second quarter, water inflows to the reservoirs of the HPPs of the Volga-Kama cascade were predominantly below the normal level: inflows to Uglichskoye, Rybinskoye, Gorkovskoye and Nizhnekamskoye reservoirs were 20-40% below, inflows to Ivankovskoye, Cheboksarskoye and Saratovskoye reservoirs were 60% below, while inflows to Volgogradskoye reservoir were 80% below the normal level. At the same time inflows to Kuybishevskoye, Kamskoye and Votkinskoye reservoirs were at the normal level. In the third quarter, water inflows to the majority of reservoirs on the Volga-Kama cascade were at the normal level. Inflows to Kuybishevskoye and Kamskoye reservoirs were 1.4 and 2.3 times the normal level, respectively on the back of rainfall flood. By the end of third quarter water storage at the reservoirs of the cascade were 18% above the normal level. In the fourth quarter, water inflows to the reservoirs of the Volga-Kama

January 30, 2020