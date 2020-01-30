

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England's interest rate decision is due. Economists widely expect the BoE to maintain interest rate at 0.75 percent and asset-purchase program at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the franc and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3024 against the greenback, 141.79 against the yen, 1.2638 against the franc and 0.8461 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



